National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down Monday morning in Georgetown County
Survey crews said they found EF1 tornado damage near Sampit.
They also said an EF0 tornado touched down in Litchfield Beach. Survey crews found damage on Lakeshore and Trace drives.
It was part of the storm system that started in Hampton County and made its way up the coast.
The Hampton County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that five people were killed after a tornado swept through the area.
WMBF News will bring you more information on this EF1 tornado that hit Georgetown County has it comes into our newsroom.
