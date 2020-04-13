Myrtle Beach restaurant owner stays optimistic despite opening right before COVID-19 closures

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Opening a new business can be difficult under any circumstances, but doing it during the coronavirus has been especially tough for Beachfront Kitchen & Bar in Myrtle Beach.
Despite the slow business, owner Jan Dobr is bringing a new definition to what it means to be an optimist.
“I have become citizen of the greatest country in the world, the United States of America, and I’m really honored and proud that I would," said Dobr.
Jan Dobr considers becoming a United States citizen one of the key defining moments in his life after being raised in the Czech Republic.
After spending his life working in the hospitality business, he recently added another defining moment: opening a restaurant.
“It was really exciting," said Dobr. "It’s still exciting. It’s just a little dormant.”
Beachfront Kitchen and Bar opened February 29. On March 16, South Carolina restaurants were told to stop dine-in service.
Despite the setback, Dobr is still sticking to his day-to-day goals.
“Every day I do a few little small goals," said Dobr. "I’ve been doing these goals for 10 years. I know when I continue doing them, it will be all in great result down the road.”
One of those goals is to hand out principle and value cards to his customers with positive sayings on them.
Dobr is also still Zooming in to regular meetings with The Grand Strand Optimist Club.
The club’s goal is to raise money to benefit children and also to stay positive.
“We are all in the same boat," said Dobr. "It’s not like anybody has it better than the other people. We all have to find a way to get through this.”
Dobr said he is averaging five to 10 customers a day. He hands out at least six of his principle and value cards every day to those customers.
