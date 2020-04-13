McMaster to address Monday’s severe weather, response to coronavirus during news conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. at the state’s Emergency Operations Center.
He’s expected to discuss Monday morning’s severe weather outbreak that took the lives of several people in South Carolina.
McMaster will also be joined by state health officials to talk about South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus.
