'I’m blessed I’m here’: Woman wakes up to home crushed by tree in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Monday’s line of storms caused structural damage to several homes and downed power lines between Cheraw and Wallace in Marlboro County.
The most severe damage occurred in the neighborhoods next to Wallace Middle-Elementary School where a set of bleachers from the school’s football field was tossed into a yard of a house across the street.
In the neighborhood behind the school, several houses were hit by trees and power lines had fallen in the roads.
Wallace resident, Peggy Hatcher, woke up to see half of her home had been crushed by a tree and she said while she’s worried about the future of her home, she is happy to be alive.
“You don’t know where to go or what to do, but everyone is coming and they’re being so good, but I don’t know where to go or what to do. It’s just bad. I’m not the only one so I’m blessed I’m here,” said Hatcher.
Hatcher has lived in the same spot on Marion Drive in Wallace for 49 years. Her home was one of the hardest hit during the storm.
She said she woke up to thunder and an unusual cracking sound outside of her home and when she walked outside, she saw the large tree had fallen across her house.
Hatcher did not realize the extent of the damage until she opened the door to her guest bedroom, which was destroyed.
“I said, ‘I better go look.’ So I went out the front door and that tree was there and then I said, ‘I gotta get outta here,’ and went and got some clothes to put on. I went out back and trees were down there. I didn’t open up my other bedroom where the trees entered and it is tore up,” said Hatcher.
Hatcher’s daughter, Tisha Teal, stayed down the street at her grandparent’s home and woke up to see the tree on top of her mom’s home.
Teal said it is a miracle her mom survived as the tree just narrowly missed her bedroom.
“Devastation, I’m so thankful she’s alive, so thankful she is okay, because it could have been much worse. It could have,” said Teal.
Teal said they will do everything they can to rebuild the home, but for now she is said they were blessed with what she calls an after Easter miracle that her mother survived.
