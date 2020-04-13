Hundreds without power across Grand Strand, Pee Dee as severe weather impacts area

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 600 customers are without power in the Conway area as severe weather impacts the area Monday morning.
According to Horry Electric Cooperative, the outages were reported in the area of East Cox Ferry Road.
Over 900 customers were without power early Monday morning as severe weather began moving across the Pee Dee.
Pee Dee Electric Cooperative was reporting approximately 958 customers did not have power as of 7:55 a.m. The majority of the outages were in the Hartsville area and northeast of Darlington.
An estimated restoration time was not listed.
