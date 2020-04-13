Grandmother killed after tree falls on home in Walterboro; 1-year-old girl rescued

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a grandmother was killed after a tree fell on her home which injured a man and trapped a 1-year-old girl in the Walterboro area.
Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said 46-year-old Ethel Griffin died at 7 a.m.
Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said it happened at a home on Barracada Road on Monday morning.
During this time, a powerful line of storms were moving across the Lowcountry, downing trees and power lines.
According to McRoy, a tree fell on the roof of the Griffin’s home and killed her. The coroner’s office states that Griffin was in the bedroom when the tree crashed through the house.
The grandfather was also hit by the tree, injured, and was able to get out of the home, emergency officials said.
McRoy said crews were able to rescue a 1-year-girl who was buried under the ceiling and the tree.
He said it took about 20 minutes to rescue the girl.
