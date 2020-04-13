Gov. Henry McMaster declares new state of emergency in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster has issued Sunday a new state of emergency in the state of South Carolina.
The governor first issued a state of emergency in March, addressing the cases in Kershaw and Lancaster counties which were among the first areas in the state in which there was evidence of community spread of the virus.
Provisions of the State of Emergency are as follows:
In the state of emergency address, the governor has said that, with the recommendation of Superintendent of Education Molly Mitchell Spearman, that students, parents and families should plan for public schools to be closed throughout the month of April.
Schooling is to complete the Spring 2020 semester by delivering, to the extent that is allowed by South Carolina law, virtual and remote learning, by housing only out-of-state or displaced students, and by restricting on-campus services and activities to emergency or other critical personnel designated as essential, or whose presence is otherwise deemed necessary, by the appropriate college or university officials.
The governor has said in his state of emergency that any and all 911 operators or other emergency dispatchers are authorized to ask if any individual placing a call for service or a member of their household has either tested positive for COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms of the virus. DHEC has also been authorized to provide any necessary supplemental guidance regarding the protection of first responders.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.