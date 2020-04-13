Georgetown County woman happy to be alive after tree falls on car

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown County woman is counting her blessings after a tree nearly hit her house but just barely missed it.
During Monday morning’s storms, a tree fell on Mary Shoemaker’s car, which was parked just feet away from the front entrance to the house on Highmarket Street.
Shoemaker said it happened around 8 a.m. She and four family members were inside the home when it happened.
“I heard the glass breaking,” she said.
She and her family members went outside to see the damage and were stunned.
At the end of the day, though, nobody was injured.
“At least the house is safe, and we’re safe, and that’s all that matters,” Shoemaker said.
