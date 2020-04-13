Georgetown County, Florence School District 3 suspend meal pick-up service due to severe weather

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence School District 3 officials announced they will not have meals available for delivery or pickup on Monday due to severe weather.
The district will deliver and have meals available for pick up on Tuesday, April 14.
Due to severe weather, there will be no meal distribution from Georgetown County School District on Monday, April 13, district officials announced. Meal distribution will return to a regular schedule on Tuesday, April 14.
