Florence food production company looks to add workers to its force during COVID-19

“Demand for many of our El Monterey frozen Mexican food products like Burritos, Taquitos, Quesadillas and Breakfast Burritos has increased during this time when people are being asked to stay at home,” said Peter Mayadag, Ruiz Foods Florence Operations Manager. “We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as those whose job may be temporarily impacted by Covid-19, to apply for opportunities to further help our mission of making food for American families.”