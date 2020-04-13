Florence food production company looks to add workers to its force during COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A food production company in Florence hopes to hire people whose jobs may have been impacted by the coronavirus.
Ruiz Foods Florence is hiring production team members to help make food that is needed to restock grocery stores.
“Demand for many of our El Monterey frozen Mexican food products like Burritos, Taquitos, Quesadillas and Breakfast Burritos has increased during this time when people are being asked to stay at home,” said Peter Mayadag, Ruiz Foods Florence Operations Manager. “We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as those whose job may be temporarily impacted by Covid-19, to apply for opportunities to further help our mission of making food for American families.”
Positions are available on all shifts and include packaging, production, bakery and maintenance.
Ruiz Foods Florence said it has also implemented a number of steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees who continue to come into work each day.
Applicants are welcome to send their resume to FlorenceJobs@ruizfoods.com
