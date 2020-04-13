FIRST ALERT: Quiet and dry weather to continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Monday morning’s severe weather outbreak has left quiet and dry weather in the forecast.
Tonight will see clear skies and diminishing winds as temperatures drop to around 60 at the beach and upper 50s inland.
Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and pleasant day with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 70s.
A storm system will pass off shore of the Carolinas late Tuesday night through Wednesday. This system will bring increasing clouds and stray shower or two near the beaches on Wednesday, but most of the rain is forecast to remain just offshore. In addition to the clouds, temperatures will be much cooler with afternoon readings on Wednesday only in the lower 60s.
Temperatures will rebound into the lower 70s by Friday into the weekend with a few showers possible by Saturday and Sunday, but no heavy rain or severe weather is expected.
