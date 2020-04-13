Early-morning storms blamed for at least 8 deaths in S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say at least eight people have died across South Carolina after a powerful line of storms moved across the Palmetto State early Monday morning.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said two Neeses residents died in a home on Preserver Road when the home was lifted up by heavy winds and carried over to the highway. Two others were seriously injured.
In Hampton County, authorities blamed the storms for five deaths.
A plant worker in Oconee County also died early Monday morning and his death was blamed on a tornado there. Four others who were in the plant suffered minor injuries, a company spokesperson said.
At the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro, officials said more than 30 planes had been damaged and as many as 20 had been totaled.
The storms were blamed for at least 19 deaths and damage to hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains.
The last remaining tornado watches covering Lowcountry counties expired by 11 a.m. after a powerful storm system damaged homes, trees and power lines across the Lowcountry.
Earlier Monday morning, multiple Lowcountry counties were under tornado warnings and more than half of the state was under a tornado watch.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday as a First Alert Weather Day last week because of the chance of potentially severe storms Monday morning.
There is a high risk for rip currents along the South Carolina beaches Monday.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the last of the storms will have moved out by Monday afternoon and dry conditions were expected Tuesday.
Another shower chance pushes in on Wednesday, he said.
