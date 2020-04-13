DHEC announces 5 additional coronavirus deaths; 127 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced five deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak on Monday.
All five additional deaths were elderly patients with underlying health conditions in Aiken, Beaufort, Greenville and Kershaw counties.
This brings the state’s total to 87 deaths, including seven deaths in Horry County and seven in Florence County.
DHEC is also reporting 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 3,439 cases. There are 147 confirmed cases in Horry County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Berkeley (7), Charleston (12), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (4), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (7), Greenville (7), Greenwood (1), Hampton (2), Horry (13), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Marlboro (1), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (14), Sumter (4), Union (1), York (2).
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.