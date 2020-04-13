City of Myrtle Beach extends emergency order until May 15 due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has extended its emergency order another 30 days.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune signed the order on Monday, extending the civil emergency until May 15.
The emergency order was first put in place on March 26 when cases of the coronavirus started to spread in Horry County.
The emergency order complies with the guidelines from the President of the United States and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the executive orders from Gov. Henry McMaster, which practices social distancing and discourages gatherings of three or more people.
This also states that short-term rentals such as hotels, motels and rental properties can’t accept new reservations until May 15. Also, existing reservations in between now and May 15 must be rescheduled or canceled.
Bethune said the order can be lifted earlier if conditions improve.
