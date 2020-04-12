Socastee woman helps fill Easter baskets for kids in need

Story courtesy of our news partners. MyHorryNews
The Easter bunny is visiting more than 70 children a little early this year, and that’s because he has a little help.
That help comes from Socastee resident Gina Bartlett, her sister Angela Foster and several other women who’ve volunteered their time.
“I just had an epiphany,” Bartlett chuckled. “It came to me that there’ll be a lot of kids waking up on Easter morning without an Easter basket, asking their parents why the Easter bunny didn’t come. That’s heartbreaking.”
Bartlett and her husband Aaron, who owns Allstar Construction, are expecting their third child, their first boy, in September.
“I feel blessed that I’m in a position to help and that people are accepting my help,” she said. “And, it’s deeply gratifying that other people are willing to help because this isn’t just about toilet paper anymore.”
Bartlett posted her desire to help families with their Easter baskets on Horry County Citizens Crisis Response [HCCCR] Facebook page and there were 31 responses within nine hours. Some of the families responding have more than one child.
She also got responses from people offering their help, and she took it.
