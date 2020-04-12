Silver Alert issued for missing Kannapolis teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kannapolis teenager believed to be endangered.
Saniya Jayera McNeill, 15, is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.
McNeill, who is black and stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, was last seen on the 2100 block of Lane Street.
Anyone with information on McNeill’s whereabouts should call Kannapolis Police at 704-920-4000.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.