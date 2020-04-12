Inmate at N.C. prison dies of coronavirus

The bill allows the Bureau of Prisons to release eligible inmates that are 60 years or older. (Source: KFVS)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 12, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 5:49 PM

BUTNER, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at a North Carolina federal prison has died, 16 days after going into respiratory failure and testing positive for COVID-19.

Charles Richard Rootes was hospitalized March 26, placed on a ventilator a day later and pronounced dead on Saturday.

The 81-year-old Tennessee man was serving a 99-year sentence for kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and rape. He had been at the prison in Butner since October 22, 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Rootes had long-term, preexisting medical conditions.

