‘He lives for this job:’ wife of deputy hit by car opens up about husband’s condition

BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) – The wife of a Berkeley County Sheriff deputy who was hit attempting to stop a car chase said her husband has a “long road” to recovery ahead of him, but he can’t wait to get back in the uniform.
Deputy Quinn Hayden was struck by a vehicle Friday night while attempting to deploy stop-sticks during a pursuit. He is currently at Trident Medical Center after receiving surgery for a broken ankle, broken tibia, broken fibula, several cuts and bruises, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
His wife, Jennifer Hayden, said he has more treatment to come, but she can’t go into the hospital due to visitor restrictions.
“He’s in much, much better spirits today, he has a long road ahead of him,” Hayden said. “I can’t kiss him, I can’t hug him I can’t hold his hand I can’t do any of that. It’s hard. It’s been a hard 48 hours.”
Authorities say 31-year-old, George Dreher, intentionally swerved towards Hayden, hitting the deputy during the chase.
“It’s unnerving to see the person who tried to kill your husband,” Hayden said outside the BCSO courtroom Sunday morning.
At Dreher’s bond hearing Sunday, the deputy’s wife said she want’s violence against officers to stop.
“It’s really hard to send your spouse at the door every day knowing that they might not come back home. That you might not ever get another I love you, or a hug or a kiss goodbye, and by the grace of God I am able to say that I can have many more of those moments,” Hayden said. “This plague of people harassing and killing cops has got to stop.”
Dreher is charged with attempted murder and failure to stop at a blue light resulting in great bodily injury. The court denied bond.
Many deputies showed up for the court hearing Sunday morning to show their support for Quinn and Jennifer Hayden.
Despite the incident, Hayden says her husband is eager to get back out and serve.
“He lives for this job, absolutely lives for this job,” Hayden said. “Even on his days off he says ‘I wish I was working today.’ Who says that? Quinn does.”
“Our deputy remains in good spirits despite all of the circumstances. Our department will stand behind him and his wife as he begins the healing process.” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “We are thankful to our residents who have sent well wishes. We are #BerkeleyStrong, always.”
