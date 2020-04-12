Grand Strand churchgoers attend drive-in Easter service

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Christians across the Grand Strand found new ways to celebrate Easter this year.
“People are resilient. There’s such strength in togetherness and when we come together, we can overcome just about anything," said Pastor Anthony Green with Wellspring Church.
Even though services were quite different this year, worshipers came together.
Pastor Richard Button with Beach Family Worship wanted his congregation to feel the togetherness worship brings, but wasn’t quite sure how.
“I heard the governor just a few days ago. He came on and said if you’re gonna have a service, that it would be better if we didn’t have it inside," Button said.
Button teamed up with Wellspring Church to do something they’ve never done before.
“We’ve been doing online church, live-streaming, keeping everyone connected but this was a unique opportunity,” Wellspring Church pastor Anthony Green said on the chance to conduct drive-in services.
Green said this is the first time his congregation has been able to physically see each other in weeks.
“It was wonderful, the entire thing was wonderful,” Green added.
Many churchgoers said they enjoyed the service, adding it felt special and fit the occasion.
Both churches said they want to plan this again in the future.
