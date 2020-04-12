FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increasing wind tonight, severe storm threat Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A vigorous storm system will move across the area on Monday with the risk of severe thunderstorms.
ALERTS: A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area from 4 AM Monday through 4 PM Monday. Winds associated with the storm system approaching the Carolinas will cause winds to gradually increase tonight and turn very gusty by Monday morning through Monday afternoon. Even outside of any showers or storms, wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be likely. Winds of this magnitude can result in isolated power outages, blow around patio furniture and cause a few trees to fall.
NEW INFORMATION: The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center continues the level three risk of severe storms across the eastern Carolinas. A level three storm threat means scattered severe storms and the risk of a few tornadoes are possible through the first half of Monday. This storm system has already produced several tornadoes and numerous reports of wind damage and large hail across the Deep South.
This storm system will have very powerful wind energy available for severe storms to develop. Winds just a few thousand feet off the ground may be as high as 50-70 mph by Monday. Those winds will produce an atmosphere favorable for severe storms. In addition, enough wind shear will be present for the possibility of a few tornadoes. Hail will be possible with some of the storms as well.
TIMELINE: The latest data suggests strong to severe storms could arrive as early as daybreak just west of the Pee Dee. The storms will then push eastward and likely reach Florence and Interstate 95 corridor between 8 AM and 10 AM. The storms will continue to push to the east and arrive in the Grand Strand between 9 AM and 11 AM. The storms will then quickly push off shore with clearing skies and dry weather through Monday afternoon.
The primary threats for these thunderstorms continues to be damaging winds, heavy rain, and the possibility of a tornado can’t be ruled out. Remember, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is our way of providing an early and detailed heads up of any potentially disruptive weather. We’ll continue to provide frequent updates on any changes to the forecast.
