FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increasing wind tonight, severe storm threat Monday

ALERTS: A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area from 4 AM Monday through 4 PM Monday. Winds associated with the storm system approaching the Carolinas will cause winds to gradually increase tonight and turn very gusty by Monday morning through Monday afternoon. Even outside of any showers or storms, wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be likely. Winds of this magnitude can result in isolated power outages, blow around patio furniture and cause a few trees to fall.