Eighth positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An eighth Robeson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.
According to Emily Jones, Robeson County spokesperson, the person tested positive while at an out-of-county hospital.
“The Health Department has not received any pertinent information from the facility,” Jones said.
The person was over 60 years old, according to Jones.
As of Sunday, there are 4,520 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. At least 81 people have died from the illness in the state.
