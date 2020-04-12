Distribution worker in Florence tests positive for COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A distribution worker at the QVC Florence plant has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
Llana McCabe, the corporate communications director for Qurate Retail Group, confirmed the positive test Sunday.
“We are in contact with the appropriate government agencies and are cooperating fully with their recommendations for managing this situation. As a result of our safe social distancing practices, no other team members were in close contact with the impacted team member while on site. We are providing support to our impacted team member, who is in self quarantine,” McCabe said.
According to McCabe, the company has deep cleaned all workstations and shared spaces.
“We continue to follow all appropriate preventative and mitigation protocols as outlined by the CDC and Dept of Health. The health, safety, and well-being of our team members remains our top priority through this effort,” McCabe said.
According to SCHDEC, as of Sunday, there are 3,319 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. The latest data shows 82 people have died from the virus statewide.
