Dillon County deputies investigating deadly shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night.
Cpt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in Latta Sunday evening.
Arnette says the Dillon County Coroner’s Office is also investigating, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting.
Further details are limited. WMBF News will update this story with new information when it becomes available.
