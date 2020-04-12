DHEC: 113 new cases of COVID-19 in S.C., two additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 113 new cases of COVID-19, including two additional deaths.
According to DHEC, one death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County. Officials said there was a death that occurred in a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319, and those who have died to 82.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (16), Charleston (8), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Florence (6), Greenville (14), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (10), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2), York (7).
Georgetown County lost one case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another state, according to DHEC.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
