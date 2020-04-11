17-year-old child killed after wrecking ATV in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old child died after wrecking and falling off a four-wheeler in Chester County.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Grant Lake Road near Grant Lake Circle, about two miles west of Chester.
Troopers say the child was traveling east on the road when the ATV struck the pavement. The driver, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle.
The child hit the pavement and died at the scene. Their identity hasn’t been released.
Troopers continue to investigate the incident.
