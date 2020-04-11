Strangers step in and help Murrells Inlet family on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It was just a few weeks ago that Abby and Rob Craven had to explain to their young daughters that many people were starting to get sick and they needed help to get better.
Abby Craven posted a video to her Facebook page showing her girls crying and watching their dad leave. She said he would come home briefly, keep his distance and visit from a far. Then, he would leave to go back to the hotel he was staying in before going back into work at the hospital.
Since that time, the video been shared hundreds of times on Facebook with a caption pleading people to take the pandemic seriously.
But recently, this changed when Stacey and David Smalls, of Elgin, saw the Craven’s post in a Facebook group devoted to getting people who have RVs matched up with healthcare workers who aren’t able to stay with their families.
The Smalls said they first heard about the group and decided they were in a good situation to help people.
Stacey Smalls said after the couple reached out, she realized they were the same family from the Facebook video she had shared.
“They were like oh we gotta get you the key, and I said oh we’ll drive halfway or to Elgin, and they said no that’s not an option we are coming down, we’re gonna get it and tow it for you and get it set up at your house," Abby Craven said.
The very next day, the RV was parked in the Craven’s driveway.
The Smalls said the Cravens are welcome to use it for as long as they need it.
