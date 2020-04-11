South Ga. organization donates more than 300K lbs. of fresh produce

NORMAN PARK, Ga. (WALB) - Right now, thousands of families are heavily relying on their local food banks.
Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable, Inc., which is based out of Norman Park, donated more than 300,000 pounds of fresh produce to local and national food banks.
“I was trying to find some way that we could help. School feeding programs were struggling at best in a lot of areas. We were trying to find ways to be able to help others. There are a lot of children and families that are in need,” said Jon Schwalls, executive officer for Southern Valley.
Schwalls said this donation can help feed anywhere from 600,000 to 700,000 people. He said this food will help those who might otherwise go hungry during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Do to others as you would have them do to you and you reap what you sew. So, where there are needs we are called, especially to the widows and orphans, to try to and meet those needs. So, we just feel like we’re continuing what we’re called to do as Christians,” said Schwalls.
Schwalls said some of the donations were sent to the food banks in Thomasville and Valdosta. He said they’ll continue to help communities in need as much as they can.
