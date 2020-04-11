Publix to implement ‘One-way’ aisles to support social distancing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix Supermarkets will transition to one-way shopping aisles to help customers practice social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Maria Brous, Director of Communications says, “The health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority.”
All aisles will have one-way direction markings to help with the flow of traffic allowing customers to keep a 6 ft social distance space.
“This will allow customers and associates to better distance themselves while in the aisle,” Brous said.
Store managers are also allowed to limit the number of customers in stores, as needed, to support social distancing.
