Police to record license plates of churchgoers Easter weekend

"The drive-in service On Fire Christian Church wants to have is far, far safer than what you will see in any Walmart parking lot, or outside of a steakhouse or outside of a golf course or any other establishment where people are allowed to park in their cars and be there," Byron said. "All we're asking is for the mayor to assure us that we are permitted, that On Fire Christian Church, is permitted to hold its lawful drive-in church service on Easter Sunday as it has done for many, many Sundays leading up to Easter. We're simply asking to be treated like any other parking lot outside any other establishment, except the drive-in services are handled far more securely, with far more security and far more social distancing."