Oregon military veterans - ages 95 and 104 - recover from COVID-19

(U.S. Department of Defense) - Two military veterans from Oregon collectively survived World War II, the Great Depression and the Spanish Flu epidemic.
Now, 95-year-old Bill Kelly and 104-year-old William Lapschies have conquered COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
These World War II veterans got the virus and have since recovered – a huge feat because the elderly with underlying health conditions have been a hard-hit age group.
In mid-March, Kelly complained of having a low-grade fever. He was tested for the virus, and he received a positive diagnosis on St. Patrick's Day.
Kelly was told to quarantine in his bedroom.
Lapschies’ symptoms were mild, and he never developed respiratory issues, doctors said.
He still tested positive for the virus.
By April 1 – his 104th birthday – he was declared coronavirus-free. Lapschies’ family helped him celebrate by bringing him balloons and a cake, which they shared with him from an appropriate distance, of course. Caregivers took him outside for the first time in weeks, keeping social distancing in mind.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.