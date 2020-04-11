Man accused of firing shot at Florence officer faces additional charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who allegedly fired a shot at a Florence officer sparking an hours-long manhunt is facing additional charges.
Booking records from the Florence County Detention Center state Joshua Troy Henderson, 24, is charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, four drug charges, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and a city charge.
Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said around 3:30 p.m. Friday an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly near Sebrell and Irby streets and attempted to stop the driver.
Brandt said the driver, later identified as Henderson, fired on the officer, drove down some railroad tracks, collided with a tree and ran away from the truck.
The officer was not hurt.
Police confirmed Friday that Henderson was charged with failure to stop for blue lights but said additional charges were likely.
