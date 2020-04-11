FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increased severe storm risk Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A vigorous storm system will have the potential to bring severe storms to the area into Monday. Heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk of severe storms across the eastern Carolinas and now indicates a level 3 severe storm threat. This means scattered severe storms and the risk of a few tornadoes through the first half of Monday.
This storm system will have very powerful wind energy available for severe storms to develop. Winds just a few thousand feet off the ground may be as high as 50 to 70 mph by Monday. Those winds will produce an atmosphere favorable for severe storms. In addition, enough wind shear will be present for the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
The timing of the storms will be crucial in determining the threat of severe storms. If the storms arrive early in the day, the atmosphere will be more stable. This would result in a lower threat of severe storms.
If the storms are delayed into midday Monday or the early afternoon, temperatures would warm and result in a more unstable atmosphere. More instability would lead to a considerably higher risk of severe storms.
Right now, the latest data suggests strong to severe storms could arrive as early as daybreak especially across the Pee Dee. The storms will likely push toward the Grand Strand from mid morning through the early afternoon.
The primary threats for these thunderstorms continues to be damaging winds, heavy rain, and the possibility of a tornado can’t be ruled out. Remember, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is our way of providing an early and detailed heads up of any potentially disruptive weather. We’ll continue to provide frequent updates on any changes to the forecast.
