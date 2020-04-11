FIRST ALERT: A beautiful Saturday before showers and storms return

FIRST ALERT: A beautiful Saturday before showers and storms return
Sunshine and cool temperatures will continue throughout today. (Source: WMBF)
By Jessica Dobson | April 11, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 9:03 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – We’re starting off the morning on a chilly note with temperatures in the middle 30s for some areas. Throughout the rest of today we’re expecting more sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs across the Grand Strand will warm into the middle 60s and across the Pee Dee into the low 70s.

Sunshine and cool temperatures will continue throughout today.
Sunshine and cool temperatures will continue throughout today. (Source: WMBF)

Easter Sunday will bring about some changes to the forecast. Showers and a few thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. As of right now, the severe threat looks low with an isolated strong storm mainly for parts of the Pee Dee.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon. (Source: WMBF)

Our focus for this forecast continues to be the potential for strong storms into Monday. The SPC has already placed all of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand under a Slight Risk for severe storms, a level 2 of 5.

The SPC has placed all of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee under a Slight Risk for strong storms on Monday.
The SPC has placed all of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee under a Slight Risk for strong storms on Monday. (Source: WMBF)

We’ve narrowed down the timeline to sometime Monday morning, but whether that is in the early morning or late morning will really drive the potential and severity of storms we see. If the storms don’t arrive until closer to the noon hour, the storms will have more fuel and energy to work with which would mean the better potential for strong storms. If they arrive earlier in the morning, the atmosphere will be more stable, meaning strong storms aren’t as likely. This is something we’ll continue to fine tune throughout the weekend.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few isolated tornadoes are possible heading into Monday.
Heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few isolated tornadoes are possible heading into Monday. (Source: WMBF)

In terms of impacts, heavy rain, damaging winds, and the potential for isolated tornadoes are possible. Rainfall totals could be as high as two inches, with wind gusts up to 50+ mph in some of the stronger storms.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few isolated tornadoes are possible heading into Monday.
Heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few isolated tornadoes are possible heading into Monday. (Source: WMBF)

Be sure to take advantage of the quiet and calm weather today to prepare and have a plan in place for the possible strong storms on Monday. Also, you can download the First Alert Weather App to stay up to date with alerts sent directly to your phone on any updates to the forecast.