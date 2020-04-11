FIRST ALERT: A beautiful Saturday before showers and storms return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – We’re starting off the morning on a chilly note with temperatures in the middle 30s for some areas. Throughout the rest of today we’re expecting more sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs across the Grand Strand will warm into the middle 60s and across the Pee Dee into the low 70s.
Easter Sunday will bring about some changes to the forecast. Showers and a few thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. As of right now, the severe threat looks low with an isolated strong storm mainly for parts of the Pee Dee.
Our focus for this forecast continues to be the potential for strong storms into Monday. The SPC has already placed all of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand under a Slight Risk for severe storms, a level 2 of 5.
We’ve narrowed down the timeline to sometime Monday morning, but whether that is in the early morning or late morning will really drive the potential and severity of storms we see. If the storms don’t arrive until closer to the noon hour, the storms will have more fuel and energy to work with which would mean the better potential for strong storms. If they arrive earlier in the morning, the atmosphere will be more stable, meaning strong storms aren’t as likely. This is something we’ll continue to fine tune throughout the weekend.
In terms of impacts, heavy rain, damaging winds, and the potential for isolated tornadoes are possible. Rainfall totals could be as high as two inches, with wind gusts up to 50+ mph in some of the stronger storms.
Be sure to take advantage of the quiet and calm weather today to prepare and have a plan in place for the possible strong storms on Monday. Also, you can download the First Alert Weather App to stay up to date with alerts sent directly to your phone on any updates to the forecast.