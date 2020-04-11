FIRST ALERT: A beautiful Saturday before showers and storms return

We’ve narrowed down the timeline to sometime Monday morning, but whether that is in the early morning or late morning will really drive the potential and severity of storms we see. If the storms don’t arrive until closer to the noon hour, the storms will have more fuel and energy to work with which would mean the better potential for strong storms. If they arrive earlier in the morning, the atmosphere will be more stable, meaning strong storms aren’t as likely. This is something we’ll continue to fine tune throughout the weekend.