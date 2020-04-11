DHEC: 144 new cases of COVID-19 in S.C., eight additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 144 new cases of COVID-19, including eight additional deaths.
The additional deaths occurred in five elderly individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Beaufort, Clarendon, Florence, Kershaw, and York counties.
According to DHEC, there were two deaths that occurred in middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville and Sumter counties.
In addition, there was one death of an elderly individual that is still under investigation for any underlying conditions who was a resident of Dorchester County, officials said.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,207, and those who have died to 80.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (3), Chester (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (4), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (3), Florence (2), Georgetown (4), Greenville (17), Greenwood (1), Horry (8), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (1), Laurens (2), Lexington (18), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Pickens (1), Richland (27), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (4), Union (2), York (2).
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.