DHEC creates sneeze guards to prevent spread of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental has created sneeze guards to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Officials said 2,500 sneeze guards have been made for statewide DHEC and SCDMV offices, convenience stores and restaurants while supplies last.
The sneeze guards stand on counters and contain a clear film which acts as a barrier between individuals.
“Since demand has been high, the sneeze guard template can be downloaded and produced by a printing company,” a tweet from DHEC states.
Template files can be downloaded here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.