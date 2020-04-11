Authorities investigate deadly shooting in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was killed in a shooting Friday night in Marion, according to officials.
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said officers responded to Middleton Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a person shot.
The victim, who Flowers said is about 20 years old, was taken to MUSC in Mullins where he later died.
Authorities have not released the victim’s name.
Police have identified several persons of interest, but no arrests have been made, Flowers said.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.
If you have any information, call Marion police at 843-423-8616 or 843-423-8399.
