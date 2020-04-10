Volunteers in Loris donate food to over 500 people struggling amid pandemic

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of volunteers in Loris donated food on Friday to around 520 people who have in some way been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers at Kingston Lake Missionary Baptist Church in Loris have donated food every Friday for the last three years, but they have never seen a turnout as large as Friday’s crowd.
Anyone in need was able to pull their cars up and receive a box full of food, no questions asked.
The line of cars appeared nearly endless for part of the afternoon.
Rev. Hattie Graham helped organize the donation event. She said even in times without pandemics or disasters, people need to help.
“I just think it’s important to help period,” she said.
The donations mean the world to people like Ron Denley, who is raising six children amid the pandemic.
“Raising six kids period is hectic,” Denley said. “But when you’re homeschooling six, it’s a good thing I have a good principal and good administrator, my wife.”
Denley has also been affected by the pandemic.
“I’ve been out of work since the 17th of March, and a lot of my other coworkers that work with me have been out since then,” he said. “When you’re in the hospitality industry, that’s what happens.”
Even though Denley received help, he said he’s making sure to provide help as well.
“We’re picking up a couple extra boxes for another lady who’s raising her five nieces and nephews,” he said. “So it’s a great thing the community is doing for outreach for a lot of these families, but we’re trying to pay it forward just like everybody else is.”
Just like every week, the volunteers will be back donating food at 1 p.m. next Friday at Kingston Lake Baptist Church.
