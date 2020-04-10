Tidelands Health begins ‘Helping the Helpers’ initiative for those battling virus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health has started an initiative to help those who are risking their lives to treat COVID-19 patients.
Tidelands Health officials said they began “Helping the Helpers” because of the amount of outreach they were receiving from people in the community wanting to help. The hospital system has more than 2,500 team members all across the region working to respond to COVID-19.
There are several ways to get involved, from financial or food donations, to something as simple as writing a thank you. Frontline workers are giving it their all to respond to COVID-19 daily.
Amy Stevens, Tidelands Health vice president of marketing and communications, said Helping the Helpers is showing the love and support our community has for those workers.
“Every day as I come in or as I look out the window there’s just constant stream of cars in our parking lot, and it’s the volunteers picking up N95, it’s the volunteers then dropping off the ones they’ve prepared," Stevens said.
When it comes to food donations, officials said they cannot accept homemade foods but you can go to their website and fill out a form to provide take-out to the workers.
Personal protective equipment has also been hard to come by across the country.
Tidelands Health is not using hand-sewn surgical masks at this time, but they are accepting donations. They say if hand-sewn masks become necessary, they will be sanitized and sterilized before giving them to members or patients.
Also, if you have new medical equipment and supplies like N95, surgical masks, sanitizing wipes or face guards, they will also accept those donations.
"It’s people who are using their gifts, whatever their gifts may be, to lift up our staff and that’s incredible,” Stevens said.
