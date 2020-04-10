Third Horry County Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A nutrition services employee with Horry County Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson, said the employee worked at Socastee Elementary School prior to that site’s closure and was under self-quarantine.
The employee was pre-screened by the school nurse on Thursday, April 2, and did not present any symptoms, Bourcier said.
Horry County Schools cannot share any additional information about the employee and cannot legally disclose the employee's health condition.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.