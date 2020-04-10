Crews spot possible wreckage in search for missing plane near Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Search crews say they they believe they have located wreckage of a small plane reported missing Thursday night near the Mount Pleasant airport.
Crews reported spotting something “shiny” Friday morning and have sent drones that way. The search crews are also working their way there on the ground through a wooded area.
FAA air traffic controllers lost contact with a light sport aircraft as it was approaching Mount Pleasant Regional-Faison Field Airport at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen said.
Airport officials immediately issued an alert notice, which triggered a search for the aircraft, she said.
Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, Mount Pleasant Police and Mount Pleasant Fire searched the area of the Wando River near the Toomer Creek entrance for more than three hours early Friday morning.
At approximately 4 a.m., crews temporarily called off the search until the sun comes up because the coast guard pilot reached the maximum number of hours he could fly.
Police say there are two people aboard the missing plane.
The FAA has not yet said where the flight originated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.