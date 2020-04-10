Police: Search underway for suspect accused of firing shot at Florence officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway in Florence after police said a person fired a shot at an officer Friday afternoon.
Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said around 3:30 p.m. an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly near Sebrell and Irby streets and attempted to stop the driver.
Brandt said the driver fired on the officer, drove down the railroad tracks, collided with a tree and ran away from the truck.
The officer was not hurt.
He said that officers have currently set up a perimeter in between Irby and Barringer streets as they search for the suspect.
This is a developing story and WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
