Police: Search underway for suspect accused of firing shot at Florence officer

Police: Search underway for suspect accused of firing shot at Florence officer
(Source: Pixabay)
By Kristin Nelson | April 10, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 4:25 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway in Florence after police said a person fired a shot at an officer Friday afternoon.

Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said around 3:30 p.m. an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly near Sebrell and Irby streets and attempted to stop the driver.

Brandt said the driver fired on the officer, drove down the railroad tracks, collided with a tree and ran away from the truck.

The officer was not hurt.

He said that officers have currently set up a perimeter in between Irby and Barringer streets as they search for the suspect.

This is a developing story and WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.