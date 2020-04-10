One seriously hurt after collision involving motorcycle, truck in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was flown to the hospital Friday night after a crash involving a motorcycle.
Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrols responded to the motorcycle vs. truck call around 9:30 p.m. to E. Highway 19, in between Highway 701 and Highway 22.
HCFR said one person was seriously injured in the crash and medical helicopter was called in.
People are being asked to avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the scene.
