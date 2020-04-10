New mobile market brings grocery store to Horry County neighbors during coronavirus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new business has formed in Horry County to make sure you can get all of your necessities safely during the coronavirus.
The Gocery Mobile Market’s goal is to bring the grocery store experience to you.
“We’re trying to figure out what we can do to help the community and have a business,” said Gocery Mobile Market owner Paige Harward.
Harward and her husband run a restaurant but haven’t been seeing many profits since the coronavirus hit. They’ve had a food truck for seven years, and have found quite the purpose for it.
“Within about 24 hours, we had the Gocery Mobile Market logo made, everything going, we knew what we were going to do, and within a week, we had it set up and out,” said Harward.
Paige and her husband get all the items wholesale at a restaurant rate, so they can keep the price relatively low.
The Gocery Mobile Market has things from gloves, to fruit, to even the most coveted of commodities: toilet paper.
“I have a husband who’s not well, so this works out for me, I can stay safe and healthy,” said shopper Ellen McCarthy.
McCarthy hopes to have the Gocery Mobile Market add her neighborhood to its list of stops.
You can request to add a stop in your neighborhood by messaging on the Gocery Mobile Market Facebook page.
“We want people to know that we’re locals, we know what they’re going through, and we’re here to help," said Harward.
The Gocery Mobile Market keeps an updated list of locations and times on its Facebook page. For example, it will be at Cameron Village from 11:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
