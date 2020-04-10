Kelsea Ballerini set to perform at 2020 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest lineup continues to grow.
Kelsea Ballerini is set to perform at this year’s festival, which has been moved to Sept. 17 through Sept. 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival was originally scheduled for June.
CCMF announced the addition of Ballerini in a tweet Friday morning.
Festival headliners Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jake Owen, and Darius Rucker will all perform on the rescheduled dates.
Among the other artists set to perform at the 2020 CCMF was Joe Diffie, who passed away on March 29 due to complications from COVID-19. Organizers said they plan to keep Diffie’s spot on the lineup for a tribute.
