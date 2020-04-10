J. Reuben Long Detention Center employee tests positive for coronavirus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office has learned that an employee at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The sheriff’s office was alerted to the diagnosis on Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office can’t disclose the employee’s health condition.
Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brooke Holden said that they are closely monitoring inmates and have a healthcare professional on-site 24/7. She added that at this time there aren’t any inmates showing symptoms of the virus.
She added that the detention center has established protocols and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office is implementing CDC best practices to keep staff and inmates safe from the coronavirus spread.
