‘His recovery is remarkable’: Murrells Inlet man overcomes nearly fatal COVID-19 infection

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man was able to do something that some feared would never happen again: he returned home after surviving the coronavirus.
Charles Costello, 66, was welcomed home on Thursday afternoon by a parade of neighbors celebrating his recovery after he was released from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, where he spent weeks fighting for his life.
Costello first arrived at Tidelands Waccamaw by ambulance on March 26 after he experienced weakness, fever and shortness of breath. The next day his condition deteriorated so much that he was placed in a medically induced coma and put on a mechanical ventilator.
“He was fighting for his life,” said Dr. Desmond Young who was one of several physicians who led his care. “It was very much touch and go.”
Charles was in a coma for a week in the hospital’s critical care unit.
After receiving advanced care from his team which included Young, several other physicians, respiratory therapists, nurses, pharmacists and more, his condition improved.
“His recovery is remarkable. Charles is a fight; I’m really proud of him and everyone who was involved in his care,” Young said.
On Saturday, April 4, Costello was able to breathe on his own and his condition continues to improve.
Tidelands Health said Costello is still weak and using a walker, but he was extremely happy to be able to head back home.
His wife Diane also contracted the virus, but she was able to be at home during her recovery.
The couple will be self-isolating in their home for two weeks and spending some much needed time together.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.