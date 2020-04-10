Hartsville police issue warning to those joking about having COVID-19 in businesses

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Hartsville Police Department wants the community to know that talking about having the coronavirus inside businesses isn’t a joking matter, and you could get in trouble for it.
“While we all enjoy a certain amount of freedom of speech, there are some things you aren’t supposed to say in public as it can cause mass chaos,” the department explained in a Facebook post. “The classic case of shouting ‘Fire!’ in a crowded theater is one of those because of the panic it can cause.”
The department said talking about having the coronavirus or saying you’re supposed to be in quarantine but instead you’re out at a business is similar, and a judge has agreed.
The department has arrest warrants out for three people accused of aggravated breach of peace.
Police said that while inside a business, the three people said that they are either under a quarantine order or that they possibly have COVID-19.
“Joke about COVID-19 all you want at home, but it’s not a joking matter to be telling people you have the virus while in a crowd,” the police department said.
Businesses are also allowed to ban people if they witness that type of behavior in a store, according to police.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.