Grand Strand municipalities announce coronavirus-related furloughs for employees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Municipalities along the Grand Strand are having to make the tough decision to furlough some employees as the coronavirus cuts into their revenues.
Surfside Beach announced Thursday night, they will have to furlough town employees.
Mayor Bob Hellyer said without money from tourism and with so many businesses closed they need to cut recurring costs. Hellyer told WMBF News right now details about the employee furloughs are limited, but he expects to know more information on Monday when the furloughs will start to take place.
The city of Conway also told WMBF News, they have had to make coronavirus-related furloughs as well. The spokesperson for Conway said they furloughed 25 part-time employees from the city’s recreation center.
In North Myrtle Beach, both full and part-time employees have been furloughed. The city spokesperson said part-time employees were furloughed first, followed by additional furloughs of full-time employees in some departments. WMBF News has submitted a Freedom of Information Act Request to learn the number of employees furloughed and which department the employees were worked in.
Horry County has not announced any furloughs and the county spokesperson says they have "taken steps over the years to establish emergency reserves in our budget and has no plans to furlough employees.” However, in a briefing, the emergency management division said the coronavirus can have an impact on the county’s budget.
“So obviously we are discussing budgets. It’s that time of year regardless of COVID19, and yes we do anticipate some impacts of the budget, we’re seeing it all across the spectrum not just in county government but private industry, it’s obvious there’s going to be major budget concerns," said Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster.
The city manager from Myrtle Beach confirmed that as of now, the city of Myrtle Beach does not plan on furloughing employees.
Letter from city manager to employees:
"We have spent a great deal of effort to develop “The most effective, elite team of public servants in South Carolina.” The way that you have all pulled together since this crisis began has reconfirmed my belief that you are such a team. The very last thing that I want to do is to disrupt this elite team with lay-offs and furloughs, only to have to hire back when this event is behind us. My goal at this point is to keep the core of our team (our full-time employees) intact for as long as possible.
Since early March the organization has implemented steps designed to reduce expenses, including a limited spending freeze, a hiring freeze, the replacement of seasonal positions with full-time staff normally assigned to facilities that have been closed, a travel ban, etc. Those strategies, together with decades-long prudent financial management by our Finance Team has put us in a position where we do not have to take such drastic steps immediately. While we will continue to keep the pressure on expenses, I do not anticipate any lay-offs or any involuntary furloughs through the end of this Fiscal Year (June 30). By that point in time, I am optimistic that this event will be in the rear-view mirror, and that we are well on our way to executing a community wide economic recovery plan. This plan is already underway.
I do not wish to mislead anyone about where we are, however. Unlike a hurricane we do not know the duration of this event. If we are able to safely reopen the City by the end of June, or if we know that the end is in sight at that time, then I anticipate I will still have to ask you to make some sacrifices in order to avoid eliminating staff. For instance, at this point my recommended budget will include suspending the Holiday Bonus for 2020. In addition, we will discontinue altogether the practice of paying 1/3rd of unused sick leave above 960 hours (1440 for firefighters). As you can imagine, in an environment where so many of our neighbors are out of work, you also need to assume that the upcoming budget recommendation will not be able to accommodate any merit or market rate adjustments for FY 2020-21.
If, on the other hand, we have not been able to reopen the economy by the end of June, or at least see light at the end of the tunnel, then those more serious options will have to be on the table. We will be pushing the budget back as much as possible to deal with the incredible number of unknowns that we have at this time. I cannot tell you in good conscious that we will never need to make such adjustments, but the management team and I will do everything we can to avoid doing so for as long as possible."
Just recently, Governor Henry McMaster announced, furloughed employees are also able to apply for unemployment.
