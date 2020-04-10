Grand Strand municipalities announce coronavirus-related furloughs for employees

I do not wish to mislead anyone about where we are, however. Unlike a hurricane we do not know the duration of this event. If we are able to safely reopen the City by the end of June, or if we know that the end is in sight at that time, then I anticipate I will still have to ask you to make some sacrifices in order to avoid eliminating staff. For instance, at this point my recommended budget will include suspending the Holiday Bonus for 2020. In addition, we will discontinue altogether the practice of paying 1/3rd of unused sick leave above 960 hours (1440 for firefighters). As you can imagine, in an environment where so many of our neighbors are out of work, you also need to assume that the upcoming budget recommendation will not be able to accommodate any merit or market rate adjustments for FY 2020-21.