FSD1 school nurses volunteer at collection sites to help in COVID-19 crisis

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nurses for one Florence County school district are now on the front lines, helping in the battle against the coronavirus.
With schools closed during due to the outbreak, Florence School District One nurses are now assisting MUSC Health Florence.
The school district reached out to the hospital systems a couple of weeks ago to see if they could volunteer their district nurses to help hospitals as the need for healthcare workers grow.
This week, alongside critical care and ER nurses, the district nurses began working at MUSC Florence’s drive-thru respiratory collection site.
Boo Weldon, a registered nurse for FSD1, said she worked in hospitals before heading to the school system. She said it’s been a rewarding experience to be able to help out.
“Just being able to jump back in and go, ‘OK we are making a difference,’ and that we can support them and just help them,” Weldon said.
FSD1 lead nurse Beth Holzbach said their role is important so if the critical care and ER nurses are called to the hospital, then the district nurses are qualified to staff the testing site.
“The roles and assignments they have given us, we feel comfortable doing and we are not going to do anything that we are not trained for, but as RNs, we are able to learn the skills fairly quickly,” Holzback said.
In addition to providing nurses, FSD1 also made a large donation of disinfecting wipes and gloves to MUSC Health Florence.
