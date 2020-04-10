FIRST ALERT: A cool and quiet start to the weekend before showers and storms return

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After a very warm Thursday, we’re starting off the weekend on much cooler note.
Temperatures will continue to fall as we head through the rest of our morning, highs will climb today only into the low to middle 60s along the Grand Strand and into the middle 60s for the Pee Dee. Sunshine and breezy winds will keep things comfortable into the afternoon.
A brisk evening will return as overnight lows tonight will dip down into the low 40s. Saturday expect more of the same, middle 60s and sunshine for the first half of the weekend. Easter Sunday will be a much different story and continues to be a day we’re keeping an eye on. Scattered showers will begin on Sunday with the potential for a few strong storms as we head into late Sunday evening.
The threat for strong storms will carry over into our Monday morning as well, but the exact timing of these showers and storms is something that will continue to be fine-tuned. The shower and thunderstorm activity will come in multiple waves, starting off as showers before the first round of potential storms Sunday night, then again around Monday Morning.
The main threats with system will be the potential for gusty winds and heavy rain. We could see rainfall totals amount to 1-2” over less than 24 hours. These are all factors we’ll continue to monitor and bring you latest updates on heading into this weekend.